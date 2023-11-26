StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.15 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.