StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

