StockNews.com Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLDT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.06 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 700.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

