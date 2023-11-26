StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $323.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.