StockNews.com Lowers Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.