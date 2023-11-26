StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.