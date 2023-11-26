Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $158.75 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $158.75 million and approximately $48.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.67 or 0.05520779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,663,693 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

