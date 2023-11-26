Summit Financial LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $156.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,132. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.