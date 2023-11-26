Summit Financial LLC Buys 3,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

