Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ACN traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $334.04. The stock had a trading volume of 708,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $335.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

