Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.00. The company had a trading volume of 315,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,589. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

