Summit Financial LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.30. 1,640,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

