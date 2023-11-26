Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,447. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

