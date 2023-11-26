Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after buying an additional 1,821,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after buying an additional 735,316 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,586,000 after buying an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after buying an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,332. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

