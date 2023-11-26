Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

