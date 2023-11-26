Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is S Squared Technology LLC’s 6th Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Symbotic comprises 4.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,123,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,123,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,810,974.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 1,255,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

