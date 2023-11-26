Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $77.09 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $77.09 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars.

