Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sysco by 19.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 101.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,501,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,402,000 after purchasing an additional 754,640 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,742. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

