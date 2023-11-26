Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 304.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,076 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

