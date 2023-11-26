Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.42.

Shares of BURL opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

