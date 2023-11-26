The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $174.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. Baidu has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

