The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $542.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $549.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

