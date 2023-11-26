The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $79,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

