The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.01 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of NVR worth $77,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in NVR by 87.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,195.06 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,412.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,916.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,034.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

