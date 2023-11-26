The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.94 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $258.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

