The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $95,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $554.90 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $559.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

