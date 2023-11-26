The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,906 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in State Street were worth $104,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.38 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.