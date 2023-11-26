The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 374,442 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $82,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

MU opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

