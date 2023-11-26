The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 302,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after buying an additional 596,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $275.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.