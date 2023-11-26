The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.54 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

