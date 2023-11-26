Theta Fuel Trading 3% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $277.56 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,360,956,312 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.