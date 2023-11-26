Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,193,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,753,788.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,320 shares of company stock valued at $236,977 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

