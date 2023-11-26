tomiNet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.87 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00007314 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $236.36 million and $24.87 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,951,707 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.69096711 USD and is up 9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $27,836,591.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

