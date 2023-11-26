Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$86.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$92.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$101.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

