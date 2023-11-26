Trigran Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 81,762 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,000. EnPro Industries comprises 1.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NPO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.45. 23,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

