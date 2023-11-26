Trigran Investments Inc. Takes $18.83 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,832,000. Shutterstock accounts for about 1.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.7 %

SSTK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 171,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.