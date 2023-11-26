Truist Financial Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,933.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,797.63.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,688.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,569.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,522.17. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 147.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

