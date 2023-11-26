Truist Financial Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $68.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.64.

BBY opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

