UBS Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $580.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.38.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

