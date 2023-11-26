Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UEIC

Universal Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,412,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,815.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,815.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,152.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 102,047 shares of company stock valued at $811,545. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.