Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.72. 152,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,278. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

