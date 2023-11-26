USDX [Kava] Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $104.10 million and approximately $199,299.95 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,488.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00603091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00123602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92417006 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $194,775.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

