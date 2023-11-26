Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Summit Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.