Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.56. 3,534,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,188. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.