Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Summit Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,595,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 25.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $351,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 634,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 179,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,736. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

