Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

