Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 952,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

