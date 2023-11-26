Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.92. 242,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,832. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

