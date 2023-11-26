Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $341,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $673.90. The stock had a trading volume of 450,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.78 and its 200 day moving average is $565.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $678.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

