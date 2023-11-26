Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $521,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. 695,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.